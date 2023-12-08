Rand Water increases capacity to assist municipal customers

On Thursday night, Joburg Water was forced to completely close off or throttle 90% supply of water at seven of its reservoirs due to concerning low levels.

JOHANNESBURG - Water supply remains an issue for Johannesburg residents as Johannesburg Water is struggling to keep up with the increased demand.

Sandton, Midrand, and Alexandra are some of the places without water.

Over the past two days, Joburg Water has implemented level-one water restrictions, to restore capacity to reservoirs.

Rand Water in the meantime said it has increased capacity to over 5,000 megalitres per day to assist municipal customers.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo: “We have increased the amount of water we supply from 4,700 megalitres to over 5,000 megalitres per day, we’re talking about millions of litres of water. So we are pumping at full capacity and we continue to ask our customers to use water sparingly.”