Process to move over 2,000 families from Cape Town's central line begins

Approximately 10 families living by the central railway line, which has been not operational since 2019, were moved to a location about one kilometre from the Philippi train station.

The central line - which runs from Cape Town to Langa and then to Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, and Belhar - has not been operating since November 2019.

When Eyewitness News visited the site earlier on Friday, a foreman said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) gave an instruction that no media be allowed on the site.

People could be seen constructing about 10 informal structures on cement foundations laid by PRASA.

The site also has a set of about 10 toilets, but no running water or ablution facilities.

On 10 November, PRASA CEO Hishaam Emeran told Parliament's standing committee on public accounts officials that the rail agency would take four to six weeks for the first phase of the project to relocate 890 out of the 2,648 families to the new site.

PRASA has not responded to Eyewitness News’ attempts for comment.