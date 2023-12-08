PRASA hopes to revive long-distance trains trips amid cable theft

The Shosholoza Meyl service disappointed passengers travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town as it left them stranded due to the theft of overhead cables in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) hopes to revive its long-distance train service that did not live up to passengers' expectations on Friday.

This follows a train that was forced to abruptly end the trip due to operational and infrastructure challenges.

PRASA’s Shosholoza Meyl service - which offers long-distance routes between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban - was expected to get back on track on Friday ahead of the bustling festive season travelling period.

But on the first journey in three years, the train ride from Johannesburg to Cape Town was marred by the theft of overhead wires in Western Cape.

Passengers travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town aboard Shosholoza Meyl had to complete the rest of their trip by bus.

This was due to the stripping of overhead electric cables, leaving commuters stranded on the railway tracks.

It is understood the cables were stolen overnight, with passengers forced to disembark in Wellington, which is about 70km from Cape Town.

The train service was shut down in 2021, largely due to rampant theft, vandalism of train infrastructure, operational issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, PRASA acknowledged it was facing several challenges, including the quality of infrastructure and a shortage of locomotives.