Police arrest 3 suspects linked to shooting in botched Morningside robbery

The trio was handcuffed on Thursday night, hours after the attack outside the man's home on Coleraine Drive.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested three people linked to the shooting of a businessman in Morningside during a botched robbery.

The trio was handcuffed on Thursday night, hours after the attack outside the man's home on Coleraine Drive.

Detectives and private security companies managed to track down the vehicle the gunmen were travelling in.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported that the victim’s wife managed to flee with a large amount of cash when the suspects opened fire on her husband's vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi: "The team, with the assistance of private security companies, followed up on information which led to the three suspects, who were found driving the same vehicle that was used during the shooting. One of the suspects had a firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic testing. All three suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder."