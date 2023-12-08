No direct threats were made against Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, says uMngeni Mayor

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

DURBAN - The uMngeni Local Municipality said there were no direct threats made before their councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was killed.

This was said by Mayor Chris Pappas on Thursday.

However, he said there was an issue of a local leader spreading fake rumours about Ndlovu in his community.

When asked if the slain Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu faced any death threats before he was assassinated, this is what Mayor Chris Pappas said to journalists.

“A local community leader in the area he lives had been spreading rumours and information about him that was incorrect, he felt that this could possibly endanger him but he had not received any direct threat.”

Although Pappas did not reveal what the rumours were about, he, however, said Ndlovu was preparing to address those rumours in the presence of their local Chief Nxamalala.

However, he died before he could.

The party believes his killing was politically motivated.

A R200,000 reward has been posted for any information that may lead police to the murderers.