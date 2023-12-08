Go

Nicole Fritz to quit HSF & join Roger Jardine's new political platform

On Thursday, activist Mark Heywood announced that he was joining the businessman on a new political platform. The formal announcement of the Change-SA political movement is expected at the weekend.

Nicole Fritz. Picture: X/@Nicole_Fritz
Nicole Fritz. Picture: X/@Nicole_Fritz
08 December 2023 11:36

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF)'s executive director Nicole Fritz confirmed to Eyewitness News that she’s also joining forces with businessman Roger Jardine in his pursuit of putting up a different offering to voters in the 2024 general elections.

This is ahead of a formal announcement of the Change-SA political movement at the weekend.

On Thursday, long-time human rights and social justice activist Mark Heywood told Eyewitness News existing political formations had failed to deliver on the vision enshrined in the country’s constitution.

READ: Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

The HSF announced that Fritz was resigning to pursue a political role.

She said this is an opportunity to fight for the country’s future.

"You know the principles and values I have been fighting for, for almost 20 years in civil society, about safeguarding and protecting the constitution, the rule of law and about human rights, I think our country is so precarious that now is the time to try and place those principles and values at the centre of our political discourse."

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA