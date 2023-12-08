Load shedding dropping to Stage 2 on Sat, suspended on Sun – Eskom

The lower load shedding stages for the upcoming weekend are due to an increase in available generation capacity and a lower weekend demand, the utility said.

JOHANNESBURG - Some good news for the upcoming weekend.

Eskom announced that load shedding will drop to Stage 2 on Saturday morning, and it’s set to be suspended on Sunday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says this is due to improved available generation capacity and the lower weekend demand.

“Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 3 from 4pm until 5am on Sunday. Load shedding will then be suspended from 5am until 4pm on Sunday.”

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is over 25,000 megawatts.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.”