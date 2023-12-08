KZN hijackers take state car with child in it, dump her outside SocDev office

The incident occurred in KwaMaphumulo in northern KZN, when armed men hijacked a state vehicle in which a social worker had been in the company of the little girl.

JOHANNESBURG - The hijacking of a vehicle belonging to KwaZulu-Natal Social Development on Thursday night turned into a horror when a five-year-old girl was mistakenly taken by the perpetrators.

The hijackers made off with the child on board before dropping her off outside a Social Development office in Greytown on Friday morning.

KZN social development chief of communications, Vukani Mbele: "The child, who went missing when the vehicle belonging to the Department of Social Development was hijacked, has been found alive, dumped outside our offices in Greytown. Currently, our social workers, working with police and other emergency services are currently at the scene. They are also going to be transporting the child to hospital for further medical attention."