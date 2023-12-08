IEC worried ConCourt ruling on independent candidates could extend elections

The Constitutional Court ruling means turning the traditional ballot paper into a booklet and possibly extending voting hours. This while the Electoral Act makes provision for a single voting day.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has raised several logistical and operational concerns following Monday’s Constitutional Court judgments that make it less onerous for independent candidates to contest the 2024 general elections.

These include turning the traditional ballot paper into a booklet - and possibly even needing to extend voting hours and even voting days.

This is after the Constitutional Court found in favour of the One South Africa Movement that independent candidates only need 1,000 signatures of support to contest a single regional election.

The IEC pointed out that scrapping the 15% signature threshold requirement for independent candidates will have a series of logistical ramifications.

IEC deputy chief executive officer Masego Sheburi said this will not only mean a more extensive ballot and more ballot boxes, with implications for the voter.

“If you present a voter with an unwieldy ballot paper that is on multiple pages in more than one column, you are impacting on the ability of that voter to exercise a choice that is informed.”

Sheburi added that an extensive ballot will require longer voting time, more time to count ballots and even more spoilt votes.

“We are contemplating looking at a result announcement that is beyond the three days - but we will still work within the legally required seven days to release the result.”

Members of Parliament have raised the possibility of a longer voting period – but the commission has pointed out that the electoral law currently only provides for a single voting day.