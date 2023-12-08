Higher Edu Dept 'looking positively' to 2024, NSFAS systems upgrade underway

The department’s Director General Dr Nkosinathi Sishi said system challenges at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have been addressed through additional funding, with R119 million already injected into the upgrades.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education and Training said it is ready for the 2024 academic year and has limited its challenges to fewer institutions.

Director General Dr Nkosinathi Sishi said system challenges at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have also been addressed through additional funding.

Sishi was briefing the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science, and Innovation on the state of readiness for 2024 on Friday.

“As a department, we have reported that in this regard we have intervened... about R119 million already injected and invested into ensuring that we upgrade the systems at NSFAS,” Sishi said.

He said 23 universities have received more than four million applications, adding that everything is in place for the academic year.

“We feel therefore chairperson that, overall, we are looking positively to the new academic year.”