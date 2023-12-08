GP Health Dept unveils memorial wall for 12 nurses who died in Boksburg blast

The nurses were among 41 people who died on Christmas Eve after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near the Tambo Memorial Hospital, forever marring the meaning of the ‘festive season’ for their loved ones.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health unveiled a wall of remembrance to honour the memory of the healthcare workers killed by the deadly Boksburg explosion.

Twelve nurses were among 41 people who lost their lives when a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on 24 December 2022, leaving many more bystanders injured.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she hoped the wall would keep the spirits of the fallen heroes alive.

A picture taken on 8 December 2023 showing the site where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve 2022 in Boksburg, claiming 41 lives. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

On 8 December 2023, the Gauteng Department of Health unveiled a wall of remembrance to honour the 12 nurses from the Tambo Memorial Hospital killed by the Boksburg explosion on 24 December 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

It was an emotional day for family members of the 12 healthcare workers whose names have now been engraved on the wall of remembrance.

The families have been left with permanent scars, and some are still reeling from the memory of their loved ones whose lives were cut short.

Flowers seen near the memorial wall at the Tambo Memorial Hospital on 8 December 2023 in remembrance of the 12 nurses who lost their lives during the Christmas Eve 2022 Boksburg Blast. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the memorial wall would help the families find closure and healing.

“The wall serves as a lasting tribute in ensuring that their contributions to our hospital community are never forgotten,” she said.

“Moreover, this memorial wall represents our commitment to remember our colleagues, not just today, but for the generations to come.”

As a painful reminder of the Christmas Eve blast, the festive season has become a time of grief for the families of the deceased.