Family of slain uMngeni municipality DA chief whip say they are living in fear

The wife of councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu and his children were home when he was killed on Tuesday.

DURBAN - In KwaZulu-Natal, the family of a slain Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, who was also a chief whip in the uMngeni Local Municipality, said they’re living in fear after the hit.

They said they want justice for their own, hoping his party, the DA, would keep its promise of a private investigation.

The family said Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot just as he opened the door after he heard a knock.

The door is still riddled with bullet holes - and blood stains, still visible on the floor.

His brother and family spokesperson, Sthembiso Ndlovu, spoke to Eyewitness News: "Brother, we're feeling all the difficulty - it is acceptable because each time we receive calls one can’t help but cry because of the kind person our brother is. We're also wondering why he was killed.”

The DA has promised to launch a private probe into the murder, something the Ndlovu family hopes will provide them with answers.