EFF hails Saldanha Bay by-election win, eyes future success in WC

The IEC confirmed the EFF's victory on Thursday – it's the first time the political party has won an election in the Western Cape after voting commenced on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believes its historic by-election victory in Saldanha Bay will lay the foundation for more success in the future.

The IEC confirmed the EFF's victory on Thursday – it's the first time the political party has won an election in the Western Cape after voting commenced on Wednesday.

The by-election follows the murder of the previous councillor, Arthur Gqeba, who was killed in Vredenburg in September.

EFF member Mthobeli Twala emerged victorious as the new councillor for ward nine after contesting with the ANC's Zuko Mpika.

EFF spokesperson Wandile Kasibe: "We are very happy, we are very excited and we believe that this will actually lay a strong foundation and it will send out a strong message to those who have been saying negative things about us."