Duo appear in Kimberley District Court on human trafficking charges

CAPE TOWN - A man and a woman have appeared in the Kimberley District Court on charges of trafficking in persons.

The accused, both in their forties, were arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public.

A woman was travelling in a bus from Gauteng to the Western Cape when she noticed 14 children, acting strangely and immediately alerted police.

The children, between the ages of 6 and 14, appeared hungry, dirty and not well cared for.

An operation was activated in Kimberley, where the eight boys and six girls were found to be undocumented and accompanied by two Zimbabwean citizens.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said during their arrest, the two suspects refuted claims that they were trafficking the children and claimed to be taking them to their parents in Cape Town.

"The matter has been postponed to the 14th of December for bail information and consultation with the attorney. The accused will be remanded in custody until their next court appearance in the Kimberley District Court. Investigations led by the DPCI are continuing in this matter," said the NPA's Mojalefa Senokoatsane.