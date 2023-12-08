Dan Marokane tipped for Eskom CEO position

The South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL) CEO previously held positions within the group executives and group capital departments at the ailing power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that Cabinet will deliberate on three names shortlisted to take up the Eskom CEO post.

The power utility said it would comment on the matter in due course.

It comes in the wake of reports suggesting that South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL) CEO, Dan Marokane, will take over the controversial position.

Callib Cassim has been acting CEO at the embattled entity since the departure of Andre de Ruyter earlier in 2023.

While reports suggest that Marokane is the next man for the top job, some Eskom top executives told Eyewitness News that they were not privy to whether or not he would indeed get the job.

It's understood that shortly after de Ruyter left Eskom, Marokane was tipped to take up the job as acting CEO, which didn’t pan out.



Some employees at Eskom claim they were surprised to hear that yet another male was being considered for the post, given the direction the country has adopted of employing strong female candidates to high-profile positions.