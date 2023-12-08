DA, IFP say their service delivery pact is fruitful in parts of KZN

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal say their service delivery pact, formed to improve service delivery and to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) from power, is yielding good results in parts of the province.

In July, the parties signed an agreement to work together in some municipalities in the province.

According to the two parties, their working relationship has not seen any glitches and some of the municipalities recently achieving clean audits.

Once again, the DA made way for the IFP to gain some ground in eThekwini, as the two will not be challenging each other in some by-elections next week.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said: “In this upcoming by-election, the DA has decided not to field a candidate. Like in Ward 99, the DA will support an IFP candidate instead.”

The parties remain with a conviction to see the ANC out of power in 2024.