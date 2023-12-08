DA appoints special task team to probe councillor Ndlovu’s murder

Citing a lack of trust in the pace of investigations led by the South African Police Service, the DA's team comprises experts who’ve worked on political assassinations worldwide.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed a political task team to probe the murder of Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was the party’s chief whip in the uMngeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The team comprises top experts who have worked on investigations of political assassinations worldwide.

The party believes police investigations will not yield swift results.

On Thursday, the DA expressed dismay at the South African Police Service (SAPS), saying cases like that of slain rapper AKA and his friend Tibz are the reason why they don't trust them with the case.

“The independent investigative task force combines the experience of South African detectives with top investigators from both the FBI and Scotland Yard, who successfully brought the perpetrators of political assassinations to justice worldwide,” DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.

The party added that it will not reveal the identity of the appointed task team for security reasons.

A R200,000 reward from the party and Umngeni Local Municipality still stands for anyone with information that may lead to the suspects.