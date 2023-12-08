Consumer confidence hits lowest Q4 reading in more than two decades

FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, said this suggests that consumers would keep tight control over their purse strings during the holiday shopping season.

JOHANNESBURG - South African consumers are not feeling the festive season cheer as consumer confidence edges slightly lower in the fourth quarter.

FNB said the index slipped to negative 17, from negative 16 in the previous quarter.

This is the lowest fourth-quarter reading in more than two decades.

Although consumer sentiment remained higher compared to the lows seen in the first half of the year, the latest reading is the lowest festive season score in 2 decades.

It’s even below the negative 12 reading recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said this should especially worry retailers of expensive luxury goods.

The latest report published by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research said the weakened consumer sentiment could be attributed to a grim economic outlook.

It also found that most consumers were reluctant to buy big-ticket items at the moment, like cars, furniture and appliances.

Interestingly low-income households appeared less pessimistic about the outlook of the national economy and their household finances compared to affluent consumers.

Matikinca-Ngwenya said high interest rates were worrying higher-income consumers, while low-income consumers may be upbeat about the extension of the R350 grant.