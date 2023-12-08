Collision claims 4 lives in the Eastern Cape

The collision between a minibus taxi, destined for Mossel Bay, and a truck brings the death toll on Eastern Cape roads to 18 since 1 December.

CAPE TOWN – A road accident, on the N9 route between Willowmore and Aberdeen, has claimed the lives of four people in Eastern Cape.

The provincial Department of Transport has confirmed that all four victims died on the scene on Friday, while survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital in Graaf-Reinet.

READ: Eastern Cape officials urge caution on roads as carnage mounts

The collision between a minibus taxi, destined for Mossel Bay, and a truck brings the death toll on Eastern Cape roads to 18 since 1 December.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Transport Unathi Bhinqose explains: "Drivers of both vehicles are among the survivors and will face a culpable homicide case as it has been opened with Willowmore SAPS [South African Police Service] for investigation."