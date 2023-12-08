Cabinet approves next phase of NSFAS funding model for the 'missing middle'

However, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said a comprehensive funding model will take up to 10 years to formulate.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande says Cabinet has approved the next phase of a funding model for the “missing middle”.

Those in the “missing middle” are students who do not qualify for financial assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but still cannot afford higher education.

Nzimande and officials from his department briefed Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on the state of readiness for the 2024 academic year.

The minister told members of Parliament that while a comprehensive funding model for all students is still far off, Cabinet has made major strides in addressing the “missing middle” group of students.

READ: Treasury's move to cut NSFAS funding described as an attack on poor students

He said a comprehensive funding model will take up to 10 years to formulate.

“I’m very pleased that Cabinet has just approved what I would call the next phase of the comprehensive student funding model, focusing especially in responding to the needs of the missing middle as from 2024. The reason I’m calling this a phase is because we are still far from having a comprehensive funding model.”

Nzimande added that there’s still a lot of work to do to consolidate all bursaries and scholarships given by government into one portal, to get a full picture of how much money government is spending.

The director general of the Department of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, also told the committee that everything is above board for the 2024 academic year with four million student applications.