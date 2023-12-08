Boksburg blast almost a year on: Not much change, health workers to be honoured

On Christmas Eve last year - a gas tanker wedged beneath a bridge near the tambo memorial hospital exploded - killing 41 people including 12 healthcare workers.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s almost a year since the deadly Boksburg explosion made global headlines.

But there’s been little progress in fixing and refurbishing infrastructure that was destroyed.

Nearby homes were left gutted, rail infrastructure was destroyed, and parts of the medical facility were damaged.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) was quick to fix parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital that suffered great damage in the tragic incident.

However, there’s no clarity as to when government will restore everything else.

The rail-road bridge that collapsed hasn’t been rehabilitated - while only a few homes that were damaged have been repaired.

Several streets surrounding the scene of the blast are still cordoned off.

Residents in the area have moved on with their lives, even though they previously told Eyewitness News they had no faith that their neighbourhood would return to normal.

Meanwhile, the GDoH is on Friday set to unveil a wall of remembrance for the 12 healthcare workers who were killed by the Christmas Eve blast.

