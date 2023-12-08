As many as 60 people injured in Mpumalanga bus crash, confirm paramedics

Emer-G-Med paramedics and other services are on the scene where a bus careened down a cliff side while travelling on Long Tom Pass on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics say as many as 60 people have sustained injuries from a crash in Mpumalanga.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the bus careened down a cliff side while travelling on Long Tom Pass, about an hour away from Mbombela, on Friday afternoon.

They’re currently on scene along with other services and say Netcare 911 has activated an aeromedical helicopter.

Emer-G-Med said search and rescue services are also in attendance.

_This is a developing story. _