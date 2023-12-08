AMCU distances itself from latest Gold One Modder East Mine sit-in

Close to 500 workers are stuck underground at the mine in Springs in what is believed to be another hostage situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gold One Modder East mine's head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, said the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has distanced itself from the sit-in taking place at the mine.

Close to 500 workers are stuck underground at the mine in Springs in what is believed to be another hostage situation.

In October, a similar event happened at Modder East, with the sit-in lasting three days.

It’s understood 447 workers are underground, including 70 members of management and contractors.

Hassam said two workers managed to escape earlier on Friday.

“They are not saying who is responsible, they are just saying there are people wearing balaclavas, masking their identity. But a small group of people are blockading the entrances and exits, making sure that no one gets out."

He said they were working to try and get the workers back to the surface.

"We got in touch with police, we are in touch with the DMR, Department of Labour, both unions and we are doing everything we can to get the workers out from underground."