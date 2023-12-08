Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind expected to learn bail fate on Friday

The state said it cannot verify his permanent residence and the investigating officer - Ludi Schnelle said David goes in out of the country willy-nilly.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala burglary, Imanuwela David, will on Friday hear whether he will be released on bail or not.

David, along with two other accused, is charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020.

The two other accused, Siblings Froliana and David Joseph, were released last month on unopposed bail.

However, for David, the State opposed his release, saying there's a high chance he would evade trial.

Throughout Imanuwela David's application, the State has portrayed him as an untrustworthy individual.

The State said it could not verify his permanent residence and the investigating officer, Ludi Schnelle, said David goes in out of the country willy-nilly.

"There is a likelihood that the applicant, if released, will attempt to influence the witnesses or to conceal or destroy evidence. I am of the opinion that there is now a real likelihood the applicant will make every effort at derailing the State's case by hiding the proceeds of crime, as is the case currently, where he has used his relatives to hide the proceeds of crime."

Meanwhile, David said he intended to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.

Judgment is expected to be handed down later on Friday.