'ActionSA is not a DA-lite', says Tsepo Mhlongo as he ditches blue for green

Tsepo Mhlongo has taken up membership with Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA following this week’s back-and-forth with the Democratic Alliance over his departure.

JOHANNESBURG - As the political year winds down, long-serving Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament, Tsepo Mhlongo, has now opted to don ActionSA’s green colours.

He’s taken up membership with Herman Mashaba’s outfit following this week’s back-and-forth with the main opposition over his departure.

Mhlongo’s relationship with the Democratic Alliance (DA) turned sour as he made claims of widespread corruption against leader, John Steenhuisen, while the party said he was found guilty of plotting to defraud its electoral systems.

Herman Mashaba’s unapologetic appetite to take talent away from the DA continues to be rewarded.

This time around, he’s nabbed a DA veteran from Soweto, Tsepo Mhlongo, who has been with the party since 1998.

And while some claim this makes Mashaba’s party a DA-lite, Mhlongo said those views were irrelevant.

"ActionSA is not a DA-lite, it's not that. I've checked their policy and I believe those policies are different from those of the DA."

He insists the two parties have completely different offerings, although most of Mashaba’s leadership collective hails from the DA.