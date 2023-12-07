Sugar industry court challenge seeks to halt Tongaat Hulett business rescue plan

RCL Foods and the South African Sugar Association both filed separate applications to prevent a meeting where creditors will vote on a buyer for the company. Tongaat Hulett owes the sugar industry billions of rands in levies.

JOHANNESBURG - The business rescue practitioners of embattled Tongaat Hulett have been dragged to court on Thursday as a massive decision on the company’s future draws closer.



Leading manufacturer RCL Foods and the South African Sugar Association want the Durban High Court to interdict a meeting where creditors will vote on a buyer for the company.

The meeting is set down for Friday.

RCL Foods and the sugar association both filed separate applications to the court earlier in the week.

In its court papers, RCL Foods said it wants Friday’s meeting to be halted while the food group seeks to have Hulett’s latest business rescue plan declared unlawful.

The relief sought by the sugar association is similar.

The two entities want the business rescue process to be halted until Tongaat Hulett has paid various industry levies of over a billion rand due to them.

The current business rescue plan doesn’t make provision for this debt to industry bodies.

If Friday’s meeting goes ahead – the company is expected to present two proposals to creditors; one from the Vision Consortium and another from RGS Group.