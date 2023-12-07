Some Diepsloot residents again accuse law enforcement of tardy response to crime

Five people were arrested for the murder of suspected petty thieves in the area over the weekend and face several charges for the alleged mob justice attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Some members of the Diepsloot community again hit out at law enforcement for being too slow to throw the book at criminals as residents took matters into their own hands.

This was after five people were arrested for the gruesome murder of suspected petty thieves during the past weekend.

Several charred bodies were found in parts of the community, further escalating tensions in an area fraught with crime.

READ MORE:

The five community members, who are yet to be identified, made their first court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They face a litany of charges, including murder and kidnapping, for the alleged mob justice attack.

Community leader Doctor Chavalala said police arrested the wrong people.

"After what happened over the weekend, only then [does the State] activate the high-profile investigating officers to come and arrest our people without knowing what’s been going on the ground."

Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane, said it was untrue that the community was left to fend for itself.

"It is unfortunate that the community feels that way, reasons being, as the National Prosecuting Authority, we came with an intervention of community prosecutions, whereby we have a designated prosecutor that is based in Diepsloot and deals with cases emanating from Diepsloot."