Sandton man critical after sustaining injuries in suspected botched robbery

Sources close to the investigation have confirmed to Eyewitness News that suspects opened fire on the victim and his wife, who were seated in their vehicle and about to enter their premises.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man is in a critical condition after being shot twice in what is believed to have been a botched robbery in Morningside, Sandton, on Thursday.

The incident took place on Coleraine Drive outside the victim’s home.

Sources close to the investigation have confirmed to Eyewitness News that suspects opened fire on the victim and his wife, who were seated in their vehicle and about to enter their premises.

The victim’s wife managed to flee into their home with a bag containing a large amount of cash.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the back of the head.

He was rushed to hospital for further care.

Police were at the scene.

This is a developing story.