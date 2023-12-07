Police probing murder case at Gold One Mine after senior mine official shot

The mine official killed this week is believed to have been a key part of the disciplinary process against workers, but police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the killing was unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after a senior official at the Gold One Modder East Mine was gunned down earlier this week.

The murder comes as the company nears the end of disciplinary hearings for all the workers involved in the three-day hostage drama at the mine in October.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) claimed it was a hostage situation, while rival union, the Association of Mineworkers Construction Union (AMCU), classified it as a voluntary sit-in.

The company now wants to charge miners for staging a wildcat strike at the gold operation in Springs, endangering lives and costing the company millions of rands.

But police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the killing was unknown.

“It is reported that the 55-year-old victim was driving with his wife and two kids when attacked and shot at by unknown suspects. The victim was declared dead on the scene, while the wife and kids survived with no injuries.

“However, one person on the street was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries. The suspects are reported to have been driving a black BMW vehicle.”

It’s unclear at this stage if the disciplinary hearings will hit a snag in the wake of the murder.