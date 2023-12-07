Phala Phala burglary accused claims he was shot at twice by 'police'

Investigating officer, Ludi Schnelle, on Thursday testified that Imanuwela David told him he was shot in 2022 while at a hotel in Richards Bay as he attempted to flee the country in fear for his safety.

BELA BELA - The alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala break-in was allegedly shot twice by people purporting to be the police, who wanted the money he stole from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

Investigating officer, Ludi Schnelle, on Thursday testified that Imanuwela David told him he was shot in 2022 while at a hotel in Richards Bay as he attempted to flee the country in fear for his safety.

David, along with two other accused, are charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

“At 02h00 he was woken up by people claiming to be police banging on the door. They started kicking the door when he immediately grabbed his small bags and belongings and jumped out of a second-floor bathroom window. While he was jumping, he was shot by these people twice in his back. The applicant managed to evade these people,” said Schnelle.

The bail application for the alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala burglary, Imanuwela David, continues today at the Bela Bela Magistrate Court in Limpopo.



Investigating Officer, Ludi Schnelle, will wrap up in his oral evidence before being cross-examined by the defence. TCG pic.twitter.com/xFooYd2zFM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2023

David further told police he was kidnapped three times and tortured by people purporting to be law enforcement after the break-in at the president’s farm, testified Schnelle.

The investigating officer said David told him that after the burglary, he wanted to flee the country to Tanzania as he believed he was no longer safe.

"According to the applicant, he was kidnapped on three occasions, tortured, thrown into a river all the while being questioned either by legitimate police officials, thugs impersonating police officials or regular gangsters, all in an attempt to rob him of money that they suspected he had stolen from Phala Phala."