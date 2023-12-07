Parts of Joburg with no water or dwindling supply due to demand uptick

Joburg Water said its reservoirs are struggling to maintain capacity as there is more demand than anticipated because of the heatwave in recent days.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of Johannesburg have been left without water supply due to a demand increase prompted by a heatwave in recent days.

Joburg Water said its reservoirs are struggling to maintain capacity as there is more demand than anticipated.

Areas including Sandton, Midrand and Alexandra are currently without water.

Joburg Water said its system has also been affected even at Rand Water, with the bulk supplier pumping water into the system but unable to meet the demand.

The utility is urging residents to use water sparingly as most reservoirs across the city are at critically low levels, while others are empty.

Water tankers have been deployed to affected areas.