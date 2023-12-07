Mining labour unrest hits Wesizwe's Bakubung Platinum Mine

An estimated 250 workers affiliated with NUM are allegedly refusing to resurface from a shaft at the mine. They’re believed to be disgruntled over wage negotiations and retrenchments at the mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unrest has now hit the platinum belt as a group of miners at Wesizwe’s Bakubung Platinum Mine in Rustenburg stage a sit-in.

An estimated 250 workers affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) are allegedly refusing to resurface from a shaft at the mine.

They’re believed to be disgruntled over wage negotiations and retrenchments at the mine.

Wesizwe said the illegal sit-in at its flagship mine in Rustenburg has now entered its second day.

Management and local union representatives are reportedly locked in talks to end the strike and to pave the way for the company to deal with the labour dispute.

Two weeks ago, the company announced plans to initiate a Section 189 process that could see close to 600 jobs lost.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said workers don’t agree with the company’s recent decisions.

“The company is threatening to issue Section 189, and at the same time they have advertised positions for top management and the workers are unhappy about this.”

The mining industry has faced a number of headwinds this year, bearing the brunt of chronic power cuts and an inefficient rail network.