MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer

When the richest man in the country says South Africa can no longer attract foreign investment because of failing infrastructure, lawlessness, and corruption, you can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking.

Speaking at Remgro’s AGM this week, Rupert said he was not hopeful about the much-vaunted social contract being reached between business, labour and government and criticized politicians for failing to run a country that inspires investor confidence.

“If you cannot guarantee electricity, or water or the safety of the employees, I don’t think we can rely upon foreign capital coming into SA,” Business Day quoted Rupert as saying. “The railways have fallen apart. So now the roads have been overused, so the roads are falling apart.”

Rupert’s comments come amidst other ominous indicators from major private sector players about their waning commitment to the country.

The continent’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, announced it is winding down its business in the country, placing 3500 jobs in jeopardy. For a decade it had been holding out hope that infrastructure development would drive the industry. It decided to close its Vereeniging and Newcastle steel plants.

South Africa’s logistics and electricity crisis is proving to be too much of a deterrent for business.

“The problems around Eskom and Transnet will unlikely change in the near term. We also do not see a change in the economic dynamics of South Africa,” said the CEO of ArcelorMittal South Africa, Kobus Verster.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schaefer has also urged the South African government to 'focus' on fixing the country's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

In a country that faces a crippling energy crisis, Schaefer says he is 'very worried' about the future of the company's operations in this country.

As a result of the power cuts, the Kariega plant has lost 10 days of production this year, equating to 6500 cars. Backlogs at the ports also mean the company is struggling to receive parts which means further delays and losses.

Andile Dlamini, Head of Group Communications for Volkswagen SA, told John Perlman on 702 that it's 'not a good vote of confidence in South Africa'.

This week News24 reported that French businesses have decided to stop further investments in SA until the government implements desperately needed reforms to provide a stable and competitive operating environment.

"French companies chose to hold off on committing to additional investments at the 2023 South Africa Investment Conference as business leaders are eager to see material improvements around energy stability, logistics efficiencies, port competitiveness, anti-corruption measures, and an improved investor visa application process," it quoted Sébastien de Place, president of the French Foreign Trade Advisor in SA and a partner at Mazars.

Earlier this year, Old Mutual chairperson and former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel told shareholders that there had to be a speedy resolution to the epidemics of crime and corruption.

“There can be no doubt that SA’s rampant corruption, unchecked crime, and alarming descent into lawlessness [have] been exacerbated by a lack of strong leadership and political will. I believe it is an appropriate time to make the call for administrative clarity on how the many governance crises that currently beset SA will best be addressed,” said Manuel.

Big business is starting to hit the panic buttons as they are forced to make critical decisions around their bottom lines. The time for sentiment is running out.

The private sector has stepped up to help the government fix its crises, working closely on three separate workstreams – electricity, logistics and crime and corruption. Some of the top CEOs in the country have rolled up their sleeves to work on turnaround plans. There are committed and clever people in the Presidency, in Operation Vulindlela, who are trying hard to salvage the situation. A turnaround strategy for Transnet has recently been published and the National Treasury has agreed to a R47 billion loan guarantee. That is good progress.

All that could be threatened by political hubris. If politicians stand in the way and scupper the turnaround strategies instead of facilitating them, it will be detrimental to rescue operations.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s recent broadside on the private sector, claiming it is engineering the collapse of the government, won’t do them any favours – although to be fair, the Presidency suggests her comments were misinterpreted.

The government urgently needs to right the ship if it is going to keep global corporates and overseas investors confident in the country. The hubris of individual politicians must not prevent that from happening. That means they will have to be willing to take advice, relinquish some power and cut out red tape if turnaround strategies are going to be effective.

This article first appeared on 702 : MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer