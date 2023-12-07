kykNET presenter, 2 others appear in court over fraud amounting to millions

Henriette and Andries Marx made their first appearance before the court on Thursday. They're facing charges including theft, fraud and money laundering alongside five other individuals and entities.

JOHANNESBURG - A kykNET TV presenter and her husband have appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, charged with swindling his former company out of millions of rands.

Henriette Marx hosts a show called 'Net Koffie' on kykNET.

But she and her husband, Andries Marx, allegedly siphoned a lot more than just coffee from Yellow Star Manufacturing, a company that manufactures mining equipment and which he was previously the managing director of.

The couple, alongside Paul McIntyre, also a former Yellow Star staffer, and four companies they represent, is accused of more than R30 million worth of graft.

The alleged offences took place over a period of two years, between 2020 and 2022.

The accused before court were on Thursday granted bail, unopposed, of R20,000 each, on condition they hand over their passports and don’t interfere with witnesses.

The case is due to come before the court again on 31 January 2024.