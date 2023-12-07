Judgment reserved in EFF bid to halt another disciplinary hearing against MPs

This EFF disciplinary hearing relates to two incidents where its MPs were physically removed from the Good Hope Chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question session in June and August 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court reserved judgment in the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) urgent application to stop another disciplinary hearing into its members of Parliament (MPs).

The party also wants to subpoena National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to give evidence in person at the disciplinary should it proceed next week.

The disciplinary is related to two incidents where the party's MPs were physically removed from the Good Hope Chamber in June and August 2022 during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session.

The affected MPs were charged with contempt of Parliament.

READ: EFF wants to subpoena Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in another disciplinary hearing

Counsel for the EFF, Advocate Kameel Premhid, told the Western Cape High Court that there was a fundamental reason for evidence to be given orally.

He said cross-examination was a key procedure in the process.

Premhid said what his client wanted to know was what was going through Mapisa-Nqakula's mind when she made the decision that the EFF MPs be ejected during Ramaphosa's question session.

He said if they didn't have the Speaker in front of them, they couldn't test her version.

But Advocate Adiel Nacerodien, for Parliament, said the court's involvement at this stage of the process went against the separation of powers.

He said the application was also "pre-emptive" by wanting to subpoena Mapisa-Nqakula before the hearings began.