Impala Platinum mine management dismisses suggestions its equipment was outdated

RUSTENBURG - Management at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg dismissed suggestions that its conveyance and shaft equipment was outdated and needed to be changed.

Last week, a cage carrying dozens of mineworkers to the surface rapidly plunged to the bottom of the shaft, killing 13 mineworkers and leaving scores injured.

Speaking at the memorial service held for the workers on Wednesday, the mine's CEO, Moses Motlhateng, said investigations would shed light on what exactly caused the deadly accident.

While it was a sad day for the mining industry, families of the 13 mineworkers did not shy away from speaking their mind, as they desperately sought closure a week after the incident happened.

They questioned how management at the Impala Platinum mine allowed a mechanical fault to claim the lives of workers, who died right at the end of their shift.

But Motlhateng said such an incident would not hit the mine again.

“Expert evaluation on each and every shaft were taken to ensure the most extensive safety measures are in place.”

However, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union’s (AMCU) president, Joseph Mathunjwa, was not convinced.

He expressed that mine companies seemingly disregarded the safety of workers, as he said their priorities was on maximising profits.