Families of miners who died at Implats mine urge firm not to neglect them

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered at the mine where a memorial service was held to reflect on the death of the fallen workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Families of the 13 mineworkers who died at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg have pleaded with the company not to neglect them as they pick up the pieces.

Thirteen miners died when a lift they were in rapidly plunged to the bottom of the shaft following a mechanical fault last week.

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered at the mine where a memorial service was held to reflect on the death of the fallen workers.

While families of the mineworkers believe the tragic accident was as a result of negligence, they want the mine company to cushion the impact of losing their breadwinners.

They were visibly emotional during the memorial service on Wednesday and it was confirmed that families were worried over the futures of the deceased mineworkers' children.

A family representative, Nolunyisa Ndzuma, said the transition to living without their breadwinners was not going to be an easy one.

"We’ve now been left without breadwinners. We’re really in trouble, as the families. The wound this incident has caused is untreatable. Some of us don't know how we’re going to survive now."

But management at the Impala Platinum mine has promised not to neglect the families.