Eastern Cape Health Dept on high alert following suspected cholera case

A 47-year-old Walmer resident has been admitted to Livingstone Hospital where she's being kept in isolation, pending toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape health officials are on high alert following a suspected cholera case.

A 47-year-old Walmer resident has been admitted to Livingstone Hospital where she's being kept in isolation, pending toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

She remains in a stable condition, said the department.

The health department said officials have already taken samples from wastewater treatment sources for laboratory testing, and the results came back negative for cholera.

Teams will now work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing.

Department Spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo: "The team will work with municipal officials to conduct awareness campaigns. The department wishes to emphasise that there's been no other case of suspected cholera, the awareness campaign is only done as a precautionary measure, just to raise awareness."

Symptoms of cholera include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration, and could be fatal if left untreated.