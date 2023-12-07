Dark cloud of unsavoury involvement in high-profile cases hangs over SANDF

This is despite the South African National Defence Force refuting the existence of a death squad operating within its ranks. The force was initially linked to the high-profile kidnapping of an alleged Islamic State financier.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF) refuting the existence of a death squad operating within its ranks, questions still stand over the army’s involvement in a number of high-profile cases.

On Thursday, SANDF head general Rudzani Maphwanya held a press briefing to address allegations contained in a series of articles published by the Daily Maverick.

The articles contain information that there is a hidden force operating with impunity within the SANDF.

The Daily Maverick series titled Open Secrets lifted the lid of the possible existence of a death squad within the SANDF linked to the special forces unit.

The SANDF was initially linked to the high-profile kidnapping of an alleged Islamic State financier - Abdella Abadiga - who was nabbed by a group of men from the Mall of Africa in Midrand last year.

The Sunday Times linked the registration of the vehicle used to kidnap Abadiga to Peters Communications Trust - a company registered to SANDF.

But things took a further dark turn when the cop investigating Abadiga’s kidnapping, Frans Mathipa of the Hawks, was assassinated in August this year.

An affidavit by Mathipa, prior to his murder, confirmed the vehicle had been linked to the SANDF.

Despite such evidence, Maphwanya denies the existence of a death squad within its ranks.

"There are no military squads within the defence force that exist to carry out acts of torture or murder for whatever reasons."

Maphwanya said the responsibilities of the special forces unit within SANDF amounts to VIP protection, emphasising their work comprises duties no other unit wants to do.