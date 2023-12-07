CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has accepted the findings of an independent investigation regarding pro-Israel remarks made by South African captain, David Teeger.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.

A panel chaired by Advocate Wim Tengrove found that the comments did not breach the CSA or Gauteng Lions codes of conduct and the matter is now considered closed.

Teeger is clear to play and is expected to lead the national team at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2024.