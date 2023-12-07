Court interdicts Home Affairs from deporting Usindiso building illegal migrants

Thirty-two undocumented foreign nationals have been detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, pending the department's bid to have them returned to their countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has interdicted the Home Affairs Department from deporting illegal migrants who lived in the Usindiso building.

Thirty-two undocumented foreign nationals have been detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, pending the department's bid to have them returned to their countries.

The 32 immigrants were residents at the Usindiso building in Marshalltown when the five-storey hijacked building was gutted by a raging blaze that killed more than 70 people in August.

The Marshalltown Fire Victims support group has won another court battle but this time, it’s for the 32 undocumented migrants to remain in the country.

This means the foreign nationals will remain in the country, at least until the finalisation of the Commission of Inquiry looking into the Marshalltown blaze.

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered the Home Affairs Department to ensure the victims have all the necessary resources for the inquiry, including legal aid and transport.

Last week, the same court ordered the City of Johannesburg to improve the living conditions of more than 200 Marshalltown fire victims, who are currently housed at temporary shelters made of corrugated iron.

The inquiry is still in its initial stages, and victims are yet to take the witness stand.