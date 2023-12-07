CoCT asks public for help locating suspects wanted for murder of 2 LEAP officers

Two LEAP officers were killed in separate incidents in Nyanga, one in May and the other in August.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in appealing to the public for assistance in locating three suspects wanted for the murders of two Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers killed in separate incidents in Nyanga.

The suspects are linked to a triple murder in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, in May, where one of the victims was a LEAP officer.

Another LEAP officer was shot dead during the minibus taxi protests in August.

READ: WC govt promises to 'leave no stone unturned' in hunt for LEAP officers' killers

"The city would like to appeal to the public to please come forward if they have information about the suspects’ whereabouts,” said City Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

“The loved ones and colleagues of the victims remain devastated by their deaths, and bringing the killers to justice remains a priority."

The city offered a R1 million reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

Murder suspect Khangelani Matroos aka 'Khasta'. Picture: SAPS

Murder suspect Lindikhaya Mbeki, aka 'Whitey'. Picture: SAPS

Khangelani Mbobo, aka 'KG'. Picture: SAPS