Cabinet hasn't discussed Parly resolution to shut down Israeli embassy - Pandor

While Parliament can’t instruct the executive on its foreign policy, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said it would be up to the president to initiate a discussion in Cabinet on the parliamentary motion which was initiated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that no discussion has yet been initiated in Cabinet following a recent resolution taken by the National Assembly that government closes down the Israeli embassy in South Africa until there’s a permanent ceasefire on hostilities in Gaza.

Parliament is also calling for South Africa to close its embassy in Tel Aviv, which government has already said it won’t do.

She confirmed in the National Assembly receipt of Parliament’s resolution as communicated by the Speaker.

"That letter has been written and we have been informed and I’m sure at an appropriate time, Cabinet will deliberate on the matter."

Pandor said that she was also waiting for advice from the justice minister as to what to do about South Africans who have enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces to fight in its war against the Palestinian territories.

The Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act makes it illegal for a South African citizen to join the defence force of another country or to act as a mercenary.