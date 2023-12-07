After losing over 50 family members in Gaza, GOTG team member's stepdad killed

The woman, who has been sharing stories depicting the experiences of her family in Gaza, returned to South Africa just days before the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas began.

CAPE TOWN - A Palestinian woman who has this week been sharing stories depicting the lived reality of her family in war-torn Gaza has suffered yet another tragedy - the death of her stepfather.

Gift of the Givers team member, Ayia Jaber, was born and raised in Gaza and witnessed two wars there before moving to South Africa.

The young woman visited her home and returned to South Africa just days before the current fighting began.

Jaber has lost more than 50 family members, while others have been displaced more than 17 times amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

The humanitarian aid group's Imtiaz Sooliman said on Wednesday that Jaber's stepfather died after being shot in the stomach by an IDF sniper as he stepped out of his home.

“Ayia's mother immediately buried him in a clinic close by because of the unstable situation on the ground and continuous bombing. Our team members collectively lost more than 100 civilians killed directly by the Israeli occupation forces. That’s in addition to our head of office, Ahmed Abbasi, and his brother who were killed after morning prayer on Thursday, 16 November.”

Sooliman said that action was being taken to hold those responsible to account.

"Gift of the Givers is in touch with lawyers in South Africa and 300 lawyers worldwide, who are taking members of the Israeli government to the ICC. We are part of that discussion now where we are petitioning the lawyers, and it's already been done, to take Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli cabinet who are responsible for crimes against humanity, genocide, war crimes, to charge all of them."