Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights and social activist, Mark Heywood, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he will be joining former banker Roger Jardine in establishing a new political platform.

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in, and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights, and anti-corruption.

This amid suggestions he was in talks to become the presidential candidate for the opposition.

Heywood, who was previously linked with the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), and co-founded Section27, said theirs was an attempt to build something new for the country.