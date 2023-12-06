Water Minister Mchunu on state of SA's water: 'It's not pretty'

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu recently released the first Blue and No Drop Water report in nearly 10 years, which looks at water quality, conservation, and demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed concerns about the water challenges in the country, especially the Northern Cape, but said they had to overcome them.

Mchunu has released the first Blue and No Drop Water report in nearly 10 years, which looks at water quality, conservation and demand.

This report paints a grim picture, indicating an overall increase in the number of systems in a critical state of performance between 2014 and 2023, with the Northern Cape highlighted as the worst-off province.

Mchunu said it was not a pretty picture.

"It is not pretty, that is worrying to that extent. It’s not at all what we want to portray."

When it comes to the Northern Cape, Mchunu said they’re very worried.

"Northern Cape authorities, part of those directly assessed, came out worst and we are very worried. It is a challenge that we need to live up to and overcome."