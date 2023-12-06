Stop Farm Murders: Phala Phala burglary has made farmers targets for money

Stop Farm Murders organisation said what it has gathered from victims of farm attacks is that perpetrators want money, and think there is money stashed on farm properties they target.

BELA BELA - A farmers' organisation says the Phala Phala burglary has made them unsafe, as attackers assume they also have stashes of money on their properties.

In February 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm was robbed and about $580,000 in cash was stolen.

One of the alleged robbers, Imanuwela David, appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo for his formal bail application.

About 30 people from the Stop Farm Murders organisation held a picket outside the court on Wednesday morning.

The organisation’s Petrus Sitho: “I represent the farmers and farmworkers of South Africa - black, white, Indian and coloured whereby I have seen those people have been tortured and killed, and when I interview those victims when the people attack them, what they need first is money. They think that the farmers in SA have money and are hiding it under the mattress like the president of South Africa.”