Severe KZN weather destroys 7 homes, 19 partially damaged in Msunduzi

The Midlands and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced heavy downpours with alert level 2 thunderstorms on Monday into Tuesday night.

DURBAN - Seven houses were destroyed, while 19 others were left partially damaged in the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, following severe weather conditions.

In recent months, KwaZulu-Natal has seen severe weather, which also took a toll on the province's infrastructure.

The spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Siboniso Mngadi, said hailstorms and winds had now left some people homeless.

"Our reports also indicate that at least seven houses were totally destroyed, while 19 were partially damaged. These incidents left seven people homeless. Our disaster teams have provided relief materials to the affected families. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported to this point."