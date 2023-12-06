SA's tourism industry 'deeply troubled' by armed hold-up of tourist bus

According to a News24 report, they were en route to Pilanesberg when the bus they were travelling in was forced to a stop by armed gunmen, who subsequently demanded euros, jewellery, cellphones and bank cards.

JOHANNESBURG - Stakeholders in the tourism industry said they’re “deeply troubled” after a group of international tourists was held up in the North West this past weekend.

According to a News24 report, they were en route to Pilanesberg when the bus they were travelling in was forced to a stop by armed gunmen, who subsequently demanded euros, jewellery, cellphones and bank cards.

Late last month, according to the same report, a similar attack was attempted on another tour bus in the province.

In a statement issued on behalf of both the public and private sector, the tourism industry said it’s “deeply troubled” by the latest incident and that “the safety and security of all guests remains [its] foremost priority”.

According to the statement, a tourism safety team comprising government authorities, travel associations, the tour operator and security response coordinators was immediately assembled following the incident, and has been assisting the victims with filing police reports and offering counselling services.

In the meantime, North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said they constantly patrolled busy routes

"Proactively, Flying Squad and Highway Patrol members constantly patrol R566 road and N4 to heighten visibility."

Myburgh said their detectives are also “working around the clock to identify the suspects”.