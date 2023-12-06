Q3 economic contraction sparks fears of looming technical recession in SA

This after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that economic activity declined by 0.2% in the three months through September.

JOHANNESBURG - The contraction of the economy in the third quarter has sparked some fears of a looming technical recession.

This is the first time this year that the economy has shrunk as the chronic energy crisis and logistics nightmare take its toll.

Stats SA said that agriculture, manufacturing, construction and mining were among the biggest drags on the economy in the third quarter.

While load shedding remains a pain for economic growth, the backlog at the Richards Bay, Durban and Cape Town ports has worsened pressure on industries.

Economists have now forecast that the year will end in mute economic activity, with threats of a technical recession.

A technical recession is defined as a contraction for two consecutive quarters.

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings: "I think we’re going to see the pressure reflecting on the fourth quarter estimates of GDP. It’s clear that we can’t get goods into South Africa that have been ordered. Equally, we’re struggling to get exports out of Richards Bay or out of Durban. It is stifling economic activity and effectively creating our own supply bottleneck."

Economist at the North West University Business School, Raymond Parsons, said that infrastructural setbacks needed urgent remedies to deal with further economic headwinds.